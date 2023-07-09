Harry Brook has been a rising star for England in the last year in Test cricket. he impressed both home and away with memorable knocks in Pakistan and New Zealand. He failed to impress in the Ashes 2023 so far as he lost his wicket cheaply despite getting good starts. This time he brings out his A game and finally helps England bag a memorable victory and stay alive in the Ashes 2023. Along the way he also becomes the fastest batter by balls played to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket. Harry Brook's Heroics Help England Close Gap in the Ashes 2023 As They Beat Australia By Three Wickets in 3rd Test at Headingley.

Harry Brook Completes 1000 Runs in Test Cricket

Fastest to 1000 Test runs (by balls faced) 1058 - HARRY BROOK🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1140 - Colin de Grandhomme🇳🇿 1167 - Tim Southee🇳🇿 1168 - Ben Duckett🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENGvAUS #Ashes — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 9, 2023

