England finally win a Test in Ashes 2023 and reduce the margin by 2-1 in the series ahead of moving to Manchester for the 4th Test of the series. They win the 3rd Test at Leeds by 3 wickets and register a memorable victory. Chasing 224 on the Day 4 with 10 wickets in hand, England didn't have a great start as they lost Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali early, Joe Root fell no sooner and as things looked gloom for England, first Zak Crawley (44) and then a stunning innings by Harry Brook (75) took them almost to the finishing line. Still with 21 runs left and Brook dismissed, there was still concerns, but Mark Wood finished things off in style. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers with a five-wicket haul. Harry Brook Completes 1000 Runs in Test Cricket, Becomes Fastest Cricketer By Balls Played to Achieve Feat.

England Win Ashes 2023 3rd Test

