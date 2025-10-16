The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named England's playing XI for the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, which will take place on October 18 at Christchurch, with Harry Brook returning as captain after the Ireland tour. Jacob Bethell, who captained in ENG vs IRE T20Is, continues to be in the XI, in a lineup consisting of the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood. The three-T20I series between the New Zealand national cricket team and the England national cricket team is taking place in New Zealand between October 18 and October 23, after which the action shifts into One-Day Internationals. On Which Channel New Zealand vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch NZ vs ENG ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

ENG XI vs NZ: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025

On site in Christchurch 🤝 First game of the series kicks off this Saturday night at Hagley Oval! See you there 🏏 pic.twitter.com/osJZYtHvTe — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 15, 2025

