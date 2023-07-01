Nathan Lyon won the hearts of fans all over as he walked out to bat despite being injured in the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test at the Lord's Cricket Stadium on July 1. Lyon had suffered an injury on Day 3 of the match and he was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the match following a 'significant' calf strain. But despite the injury, he came on to bat in the field as fans at the Lord's applauded him and his valiant effort. He could make just four runs, though but fans were left in awe of his grit and dedication. Nathan Lyon Ruled Out of Remainder of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test With 'Significant' Calf Strain.

Nathan Lyon Walks out to Bat

'Heart of a Lyon'

Some would say he has the heart of a Lyon — dylanlee.eth (@Dylan_Lee_78) July 1, 2023

'Brave to the Core'

Brave to the core 🔥🔥 wow these Aussies — Magesh Young (@msh6) July 1, 2023

'Real Lion'

He's not Nathan Lyon, he's a real lion 🦁 — Sophie Ecclestone Stan Acc (@Sukumaraa_Kurup) July 1, 2023

'Outstanding Cricketer!'

Respect totally for him . An outstanding cricketer . — Graham Walls (@GrahamWalls5) July 1, 2023

'Dedication'

Dedication 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Srikanth Madupu (@srikanthvishwa1) July 1, 2023

'Respect'

Respect! — Shawn Mark Dsouza (@Shawwnnydsouza) July 1, 2023

