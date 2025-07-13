Mohammed Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Ben Duckett after removing him during Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The wicket incident happened during the second innings of England. On the fifth delivery of the sixth over, Mohammed Siraj bowled a back-of-a-length delivery just outside off stump to Ben Duckett. The England opener looked to pull down the ground but hit straight to mid-on, where Jasprit Bumrah took a simple catch. After dismissing, Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Duckett, and both were involved in a shoulder push. Mithali Raj Rings Iconic ‘Five-Minute Bell’ at Lord’s Cricket Ground Before Day 4 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pic).

Mohammed Siraj Gives Fiery Send-Off to Ben Duckett

You can't escape the DSP! 🚨 One shot too many & #BenDuckett has to make his way back as #MohammedSiraj provides an early breakthrough!#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 4 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/vo6bbH8PcQ pic.twitter.com/4vO1Elz9eo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)