Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign continued to go downhill after they suffered a big six-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. Mohammad Rizwan and his team had begun their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 journey with a loss to New Zealand in Karachi and needed to win against India to stay alive in the semi-final race. Pakistan's loss to India does hurt their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final hopes big time but mathematically, they are still in the hunt. Pakistan will now need to beat Bangladesh and do so by a mammoth margin. However, not just this but Pakistan now must also hope for Bangladesh to beat New Zealand and expect the Black Caps to lose to India as well. New Zealand also need to lose both their remaining matches by big margins. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch-Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan's Qualification Scenario for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

Mathematically Pakistan still in, but needs miracles! Pakistan’s qualification scenario: - Bangladesh beats New Zealand. - Pakistan beats Bangladesh by a MAMMOTH - margin. - India beats New Zealand. NZ loses both matches BIG. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 23, 2025

