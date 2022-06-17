Ever heard of cricket predictions? Well, this one by Iceland Cricket's Twitter Account was eerily close to becoming true as England ended up with a whopping 498/4 against the Netherlands in the first ODI on Friday, June 17. A prediction from their Twitter account had read, "England batting first against the Dutch in Amstelveen. Roy, Buttler, Morgan, Moeen and Livingstone playing. Odds of the first 500 score in ODI cricket must be fairly high. You heard it here first."

See Their Tweet:

