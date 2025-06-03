The England national cricket team are hosting the West Indies national cricket team in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. The ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 is being held at the Kennington Oval, London. Sadly, the toss of the third ODI between England and West Indies was delayed after the Men in Maroon got stuck in heavy traffic in London. This is a rare incident when the toss has been delayed due to some other reason, other than rain or a wet outfield. Joe Root Becomes Leading Run-Scorer For England in ODI History, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Toss Delayed

Toss delayed in the third ODI at The Oval because West Indies are stuck in traffic — Matt Roller (@mroller98) June 3, 2025

