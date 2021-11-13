Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women are all set to take on each other in the Women's Big Bash League 2021-22. The match has a start time of 10:00 am IST. Sony Sports will bring out the live telecast and live streaming details of the match.

𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙙 means exhilarating #WBBL07 action from Down Under 🇦🇺 Catch 2️⃣ vital clashes in the run-in to the playoffs, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/yux4ZaIZvz 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/1CJ5DfRqJS — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) November 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)