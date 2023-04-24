Hong Kong will be crossing swords against Bahrain in their next match in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Monday, April 24. The game will begin at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster of the ACC Men's Premier Cup in India. Hence this match will not get telecasted on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on FanCode and ACC's official YouTube channel. The toss of the match is currently delayed due to rain.

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Live Streaming and Telecast Details

