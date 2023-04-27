Kuwait will go up against Hong Kong in match 20 of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Thursday, April 27. The Group B contest is scheduled to begin at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground. In the absence of an official broadcast partner, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match on their TV sets. But the option of watching the online live streaming of this match is available and fans can do it for free on the ACC's official YouTube channel for free and also on the FanCode app and website. Kane Williamson May Travel With New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup 2023 as Mentor.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)