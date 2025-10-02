Continuing their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 2, and commence at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the AFG vs BAN T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass. Namibia Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; JJ Smit's Stellar Show Help Gerhard Erasmus and Co Secure Victory In T20WC Africa Regional Qualifier 2025 Semifinal Against Tanzania.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming in India

Edge of the seat action guaranteed 🥶 Who will write a new chapter in this newly forming rivalry tonight? Watch #AFGvBAN, 1st T20I, Live, 8:30 PM onwards on FanCode 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M9HYr4lRwp — FanCode (@FanCode) October 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)