After a loss in the first match, Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 3, and commence at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the AFG vs BAN T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass. Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets in 1st T20I 2025; Nurul Hasan's Cameo Helps BAN Edge Past AFG In Nail-Biting Encounter.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming in India

Coming in clutch 🫡 Bangladesh managed to defeat Afghanistan last night after a collapse. What will be the series scoreline after tonight's faceoff? 🧐 Catch #AFGvBAN 2nd T20I Live, Tonight, 8 PM onwards on FanCode 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QuDoDJLBc8 — FanCode (@FanCode) October 3, 2025

