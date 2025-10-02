Bangladesh started the series against Afghanistan with a victory as they snatched away a thrilling win and took a 1-0 lead in the series. It was a nail-biting encounter and Bangladesh secured a victory by just four wickets. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They kept losing wickets in regular intervals and were down to 95/6 at one point. Mohammad Nabi's lower order power-hitting helped Afghanistan register a competitive 151/9 on the board. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain scalped two wickets each. Chasing it, Bangladesh raced to 109/0 powered by Parvez Hossain Emon and Saif Hossain's half-centuries. But suddenly they suffered a collapse and were down to 118/6. It is when Nurul Hasan came on to bat and hit two sixes which eased the pressure on Bangladesh and they went over the finishing line. Zimbabwe Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani Power Sikandar Raza's Side to Victory in T20WC Africa Regional Qualifier 2025 Semifinal Against Kenya.

Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bangladesh Cricket). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)