Asia Lions will face World Giants in the next match of Legends League Cricket 2023. The game, which is set to take place at West End Park International Stadium, Doha, has been delayed due to wet outfield. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of LLC masters 2023. The match between Asia Lions and World Giants will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Asia Lions vs World Giants on Star Sports

Tribe vs Lions: A clash for the top spot! 💪 The World Giants are set to face-off against the Asia Lions on match day 3 as both the teams are vying for the top spot! Catch them live tonight at 8 PM IST! 🏏@visitqatar#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/87YvPH2QXM — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 13, 2023

