Two former champions of the tournament, South Africa and Australia will face each other in the third match of the Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Australia vs South Africa match will start on 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 25 and will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Star sports has broadcasting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India, Fans can watch Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on star sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch Australia vs South Africa live streaming on JioHotstar app after paying subscription fees. Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AUS vs SA CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi

Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)