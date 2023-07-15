In match number fifth of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh A take on OMAN A at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on Saturday July 15, 2023. The match starts at 10 AM. The live telecast of the BAN A vs OMA A match will be on Star Sports 1/HD. While the live streaming of the match will be available on fancode.

Bangladesh A vs OMAN A Live Streaming Online

ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 | Sri Lanka Bangladesh A Vs Oman A | 15 July 2023 | 10:30 AM (BST)#BCB | #Cricket | #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/ePAYKRGe2M — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 14, 2023

