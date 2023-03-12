Bangladesh cross swords against England in the 2nd TestT20I looking to seal the series. The match starts at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at here Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Bangladesh vs England series has no broadcasters here in India and hence it will not be telecasted. However, cricket fans have the option to watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website, but for that, they will have to subscribe to enjoy it.

Bangladesh Vs England 2nd T20I On FanCode

Australia ✔️ New Zealand ✔️ England ❓@BCBtigers are one match away from a historic home series win. What will @englandcricket's answer be? Watch the 2nd T20I LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/GWgMxFw0MX#BANvENG pic.twitter.com/RCEMt9onD7 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)