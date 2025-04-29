Delhi Capitals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29. The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Delhi Capitals Fan Orders Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jersey Online During DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming and Live Telecast Online

A century of wickets, a legacy in the making. #KuldeepYadav is one wicket away from a massive milestone! 💯 Will he get the all important wicket today? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvKKR | TUE, 29th APR, 6:30 PM, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/7kSh5icB1c — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2025

