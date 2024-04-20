Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing their eighth match in the Indian Premier League and have won three matches so far. Playing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be tricky for the home side. SRH have won three matches in a row and currently stands in fourth position in the points table. The match between SunRisers and Delhi Capitals is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the DC vs SRH match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the DC vs SRH Match is available on the JioCinema App. IPL 2024: Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined for Providing Illegal Assistance to Suryakumar Yadav Against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live

𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 🌍 𝙝𝙚'𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀 🫶❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AitL6hpNP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2024

