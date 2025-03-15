The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 grand finale will be played between two arch-rivals, Delhi Capitals (DC-W) and Mumbai Indians (MI-W). This will be the second WPL final contested between these two teams. The two franchises met in the final of the inaugural edition, and Mumbai lifted the title. Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium will host the WPL 2025 grand finale between these two sides on Saturday, March 15. The much-awaited WPL 2025 final will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers in India can watch the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 grand finale live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide live streaming of the WPL 2025 final. Fans in India can watch the ultimate showdown match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for free. DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Delhi Capitals, Win Women's Premier League Title.

