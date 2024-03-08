UP Warriorz are on a two-game losing run while Delhi Capitals have won four matches in a row this season. The UP side must win today’s game to keep their chances of progression in the tournament alive, but they have already lost a match against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 26th February. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. Sajeevan Sajana Pulls Off Remarkable Catch To Dismiss Sophie Ecclestone, Harmanpreet Kaur Elated With Effort During UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL Match Live

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

