Delhi Bulls meet Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 on December 3. The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 and the Delhi Bulls vs Samp Army match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the JioCinema app and website. Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Deccan Gladiators Hand Struggling Team Abu Dhabi Fourth Consecutive Defeat.

Delhi Bulls vs Samp Army Live

