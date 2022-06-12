The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 3 will take place at Tret Bridge and will start at 3:30 pm IST on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). Sony TEN 1/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 3 and fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on the Sony Liv app.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)