England and South Africa are set to square off in a three-match ODI series, the first of which gets underway on Tuesday, July 19. The match, set to Ben Stokes' last in ODIs, would be played at the Riverside Ground in Durham and is slated to start at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match while fans can tune into the Sony Liv app and website to watch live streaming of this game.

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐲 🫶🏼 A special game today as Ben Stokes plays his farewell ODI 🙌🏼 Catch the 1️⃣st #ENGvSA ODI Today at 5:30 PM, LIVE only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/AaHrtN4SlW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 19, 2022

