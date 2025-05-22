Hosts Gujarat Titans playing in their lavender jerseys, take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th Indian Premier League 2025 match on Thursday, May 22. The GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Why Are Gujarat Titans Players Wearing Lavender Jerseys in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025

Let’s play for pride 💪 pic.twitter.com/5JsSIDCRdM — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 22, 2025

