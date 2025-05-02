Looking to return to the top two, the Gujarat Titans will clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are barely surviving in the IPL 2025, on Friday, May 2. The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 51.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live

💙 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙨. 🧡 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠. Titans return after a rare stumble, while #SRH are fired up for a must-win battle! 🔥 Who walks away with the win? 🤔👇#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvSRH | FRI, 2nd… pic.twitter.com/nD9OVQs0cd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)