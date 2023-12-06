The Legends League Cricket Eliminator match between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals will take place on Wednesday, December 6. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Eliminator will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). Faf Du Plessis Hints at International Cricket Comeback for South Africa for ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Eliminator Live on Star Sports Network

Eliminator Ready! 💪@Giant_cricket vs @CapitalsIndia - Which legendary team will make its place in the Qualifier 2 after tonight's showdown? 🤔 Don't miss a moment of the live-action, exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. 🔥📺 #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket… pic.twitter.com/45Afms8I1p — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 6, 2023

