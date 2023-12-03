Gujarat Giants and Southern Superstars will play the Do or Die match of the Legends League Cricket on Sunday, December 3. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). LLC 2023: Thisara Perera’s Quickfire Knock Helps Manipal Tigers Beat India Capitals.

Gujarat Giants vs Southern Superstars Live on Star Sports Network

Location? Vizag! Vibe? Legendary! .@SSuper_Stars and @Giant_Cricket will be giving their all to secure a spot in the playoffs. 💪🏏 Don't miss a moment of the live action, exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. 🔥📺 #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket… pic.twitter.com/NMo4wuQJEm — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)