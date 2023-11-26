Gujarat Giants are looking to keep the momentum after winning their last match of the Legends League Cricket. Gujarat Giants and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will play at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Sunday, November 26. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). LLC 2023: Gurkeerat Mann’s Half Century Guides Urbanrisers Hyderabad to Victory Over India Capitals.

Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Live on Star Sports Network

Gujarat Giants and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will face off for the first time in #LLCT20, who will come out victorious? 👊🏻💥#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/dve1t80GOT — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 26, 2023

