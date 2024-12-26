Day 1 of the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team will be crucial for both sides to take control of the BGT series. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 is being played at The Melbourne Cricket Ground and starts at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar for the live streaming viewing option of IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 of the BGT 2024 series on their app and website, where a pass will be needed. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: India Prepare for Boxing-Day Test at Melbourne With WTC 2025 Final in Line.

India vs Australia 4thTest Day 1 Live

10 years of passion, perseverance, and unforgettable moments.#KLRahul reflects on his 10-year story 🎉 Watch him in action in the epic #BoxingDay Test showdown! 🤩#AUSvINDOnStar 4th Test 👉 THU, 26th DEC, 4:30 AM pic.twitter.com/REFsBVDwNj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)