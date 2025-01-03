The fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia will begin on January 3. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 will be played at scenic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, and start at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for BGT 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 1 on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can head over to the Disney+Hotstar app and website for live streaming viewing options of India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25, which will need a subscription. Rohit Sharma Set To Be Dropped for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India in Sydney: Report.

India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 Day 1 Live

The clock is ticking and we're less than 6️⃣ hours away from the Sydney chapter of the #ToughestRivalry #AUSvIND! 💪 Team India is geared up to Fix You with an incredible display of spirit and firepower! 💥🏏#AUSvINDonStar 5th Test 👉🏻 FRI 3 JAN, 4:30 AM | #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/E0Pl2j6mGs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 2, 2025

