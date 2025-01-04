India is currently playing Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney. The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 5th Test 2024 is being played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 04 Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. India vs Australia 5th Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25: Rishabh Pant Explains Restraint in Batting on Challenging SCG Pitch, Says ‘I Wasn’t in Frame of Mind To Take Charge Because of Nature of Wicket’.

IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

