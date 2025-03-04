Rivals India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team will be locking horns on March 4 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final game. The IND vs AUS CT semi-final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the India vs Australia CT semi-final match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of IND vs AUS CT semi-final 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs AUS Matches Ahead of Semi-Final Match in CT 2025.

India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

