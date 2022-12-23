India are in an excellent position at the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh were bowled out for 227. Mominul scored a fighting 84 and helped Bangladesh to put up a respectable total on board. Meanwhile, for India, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets each. In reply, Indian openers survived the last few overs. The visitors finished the day with a score of 19-0. Rahul Dravid's men will be looking to consolidate their position on day 2. The play for the second day will resume at 9.00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you are a DD Free Dish user you can enjoy the free live telecast in DD Sports. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Live at Sony Liv

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 is chasing a famous series win over @BCBtigers 🇧🇩 Will @klrahul lead the visitors to a historic 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧-𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩 over the hosts? 🤔 Tune in to #BANvIND 2️⃣nd Test Day ☝️, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/vgQITPAimS — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 21, 2022

