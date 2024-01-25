The battle lines are drawn as India face England in the first Test of a five-match series, starting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25. Much has already been talked about this series and now, it is time for the action to unfold in this marquee series. Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of England's tour of India and the IND vs ENG 1st Test live telecast will be available on the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu commentary. For watching IND vs ENG 1st Test in Hindi commentary, fans can follow the match on Colors Cineplex. JioCinema would provide IND vs ENG 1st Test live streaming online for free, in seven languages. DD Sports will also provide India vs England 1st Test live telecast on DD Free Dish. India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 1.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Live

