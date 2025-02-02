The India national cricket team will host the England national cricket team for the final T20I of the five-match series. The fifth T20I between India and England will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The blockbuster action between two cricketing giants will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers can watch the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports channels. DD Sports will also provide a free live telecast for IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025. The live streaming of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in the India vs England T20I series 2025. Top Five Performers in India vs England T20I Series: From Varun Chakravarthy to Abhishek Sharma, Check Full List.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Will India seal a 4-1 Lead and extend their dominance in T20Is? 🏏 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar 🏏#INDvENGonJioStar 5th T20I 👉 SUN 2 FEB, 6 PM on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! | #KhelAasmani #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Yl1Wql8Ze7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)