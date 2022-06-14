India would face South Africa in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, June 14. The match would be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Resurgence Mode 🔛 for #TeamIndia as they aim to make a strong come 🔙 against the Proteas!#BelieveinBlue & cheer for 🇮🇳 in the 3rd match of the Paytm T20I Trophy #INDvSA. pic.twitter.com/B9B5aYaOvM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)