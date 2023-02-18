After two back-to-back wins, India Women will face England Women in an important group stage match. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between IND-W vs ENG-W will be played at St George's Park Stadium, Gqeberha, on February 18 (Saturday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women match in India at Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telegu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the live streaming of the match in India.

IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#TeamIndia is one step closer to creating h̶i̶s̶ #HerStory 💪🏼 as they go up against England! Can’t wait to see them at the 🔝! Tune-in to #INDvENG at the #T20WorldCup today, 6 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#BlueKnowsNoGender #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/mUtJ6qYhl6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2023

