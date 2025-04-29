The India Women's National Cricket Team will square off against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the 2nd ODI of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on Tuesday, April 29. The IND-W vs SA-W match is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium and it starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India unfortunately, won't be able to watch IND-W vs SA-W live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner for the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in the country. However, there's an online viewing option available as fans can watch the IND-W vs SA-W live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass or a tour pass. IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Nation Series Match 2.

IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

