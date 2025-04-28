After earning a dominant nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, India women's national cricket team will now be up against South Africa women's national cricket team in the second ODI match of the Women's Tri-nation series 2025 being hosted currently in Sri Lanka. Going bold under the leadership of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team were perfect in the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025. After winning the toss in the game, they decided to chase. Jemimah Rodrigues Runs Out Harshitha Samarawickrama With Brilliant Throw During IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI (Watch Video).

The India Women's team bowlers gave an all-round performance, bundling Sri Lanka for a mere 147. Sneh Rana picked three wickets, While Nallapureddy Charani, Deepti Sharma picked two each and Arundhati Reddy had one to her name too. Coming in to bat, the Indian openers were superb. Star batter Smriti Mandhana struck a 43. Opener Pratika Rawal was not out while scoring a fifty, and Harleen Deol anchored with a 48 too. The Women in Blue scored 149/1 in 29.4 overs. Chamari Athapaththu Wicket Video: Watch Sri Lanka Women Captain Get Dismissed Caught Behind By Arundhati Reddy During Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI.

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

India Women and South Africa Women have faced each other 31 times in ODIs. Out of 31 matches, India has won 18 games, whereas South Africa has managed to secure 12 victories. One game ended with no result.

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 Key Players

Name Smriti Mandhana Masabata Klaas Sneh Rana Laura Wolvaardt Harleen Deol Annerie Dercksen

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd 2025 Key Battles

Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol were instrumental with the bat in the last match, but they still are expected to face some challenges from Masabata Klaas and Annerie Dercksen, who with their pace can clinch some wickets of the top-order, with some assistance of the new ball. Laura Wolvaardt, the star player and captain of the South Africa women's national cricket team should be well aware of Sneh Rana, as the bowler was instrumental against South Africa, picking three wickets.

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team 2nd ODI match in the Women's Tri-Nation series 2025 is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on April 29. The IND-W vs SA-W game has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast rights holders of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series in India. Hence, fans looking for where to watch the IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 will not have live telecast viewing options on their TV channels. However, fans can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 matches featuring Sri Lanka, India and South Africa Women's national cricket teams. Fans will have the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website in India. Although they can watch the live streaming only in exchange for a subscription pass. India Overcome Resilient South Africa To Win IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 by 10 Wickets.

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Suné Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

