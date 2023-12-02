The Legends League Cricket match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will take place on Saturday, December 2. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). LLC 2023: India Capitals Look To Secure Playoff Spot With Win Over Manipal Tigers.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Live on Star Sports Network

Qualifiers fever hits Vizag as @CapitalsIndia battle it against @manipal_tigers for the coveted spot! 🏏💪 Don't miss a moment of the live action, exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. 🔥📺 #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame#LLCT20… pic.twitter.com/WU54GfOVmL — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 2, 2023

