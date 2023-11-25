India Capitals are looking to bounce back after losing their first two matches of the Legends League Cricket. Indian Capitals and Southern Superstars will play at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Saturday, November 25. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2023. The opening match between India Capitals vs Southern Superstars will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). LLC 2023: Gurkeerat Mann’s Half Century Guides Urbanrisers Hyderabad to Victory Over India Capitals.

India Capitals vs Southern Superstars Live on Star Sports Network

An epic clash awaits us! 💥 Both the teams are eyeing a victory and looking forward to get 2 points, who will get their first win today?🤔 Let's see 👊🏻#LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/tostC30AN5 — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 25, 2023

