India Legends are slated to take on New Zealand Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 today, September 19. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST. The cricket game will be televised on Sports18, and Colors Cineplex channels in India. Voot and JioTV apps will provide the online live streaming of the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends clash.

