India are to take on Australia in their first of two warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, on Monday, October 17. The match would be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane and is slated to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

What better way to get #ReadyforT20WC than locking horns with the defending champions? 😍#BelieveinBlue & watch Team 🇮🇳 in action in the #AUSvIND warm-up match! pic.twitter.com/GtcBlTWUmB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)