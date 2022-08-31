India would be playing their second game in the Asia Cup 2022, against Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of IND vs HKG Asia Cup 2022 but only for DD Free Dish and DTT users. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

IND vs HKG Live on DD Sports:

MATCHDAY! ⚡️#AsiaCup2022 For the first time in T20Is, Men in Blue will take on Hong Kong #INDvHK ⏰ Starts 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/dVv5cwFR8R — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 31, 2022

