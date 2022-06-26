India and Ireland meet in the 1st T20In game of the two-match series at The Village Cricket Ground in Malahide on June 26, 2022 (Sunday). DD Sports will telecast the game for its viewers in India while Prasar Bharati YouTube channel will live stream the match.

#TeamIndia and Ireland are set to lock horns in a 2-match T20I series! #IREvIND 🏏 1st T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 9 PM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/OYRKmz7n6V — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)