India and West Indies will battle it out in the fifth T20I of the series on Sunday, August 7. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST and will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

MATCH DAY!! #WIvIND 🏏 5th T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 8 PM onwards.. LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/10469GuWts — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 7, 2022

