Ireland will take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series, on Saturday, June 14. The IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 match is set to be played at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the IRE vs WI 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Ireland vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025. FanCode has the live streaming rights of the IRE vs WI 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, fans can find online viewing options of IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Ireland vs West Indies T20 match. On Which Channel Ireland vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IRE vs WI Three-Match T20I Series Free Live Streaming Online?

Ticket sales have been great so far for Game Two of the three-match T20I series between Ireland Men and West Indies Men. Some are still available online or can be bought today at the gate! 🎟️ 🔗 https://t.co/JuhP4GLZoh#BackingGreen #TokenFi @FailteSolar ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/TWysPcmS6n — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 14, 2025

