With a 1-0 lead, hosts Ireland will look to seal the three-match series when they go up against West Indies in the second ODI on Friday, May 23. The IRE vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, and start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no IRE vs WI 2025 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, an online viewing option is available for fans as they can watch IRE vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but they will need to buy an INR 79 pass. Paul Stirling Becomes First Ireland Player to Complete 10,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Match.

Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Free Live

